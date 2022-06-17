Watch Good Luck Jerry on Disney+ Hotstar: Know Date, Time, Who can watch Janhvi Kapoor's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor in poster of Good Luck Jerry

Watch Good Luck Jerry on Disney+ Hotstar: Bollywood Actor Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming feature film "Good Luck Jerry" will release on Disney+ Hotstar. The Punjab-set movie is produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. "Good Luck Jerry" is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.

Good Luck Jerry on Disney+ Hotstar: Date and Time

The actress and the OTT platform on Friday announced that the feature film Good Luck will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.

Good Luck Jerry on Disney+ Hotstar: Cast

Besides Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Good Luck Jerry on Disney+ Hotstar: Who can Watch

All the users who have a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar will be able to watch Good Luck on Disney+ Hotstar after its premiere.

Good Luck Jerry on Disney+ Hotstar: Poster

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share the premiere date and two new posters of the film.

"Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar," she wrote.

Janhvi Kapoor upcoming films

Janhvi Kapoor Varun Dhawan are coming together for their next project titled 'Bawaal'. The film will be directed by the National Award winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who has earlier directed films like 'Chillar Party', 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'. 'Bawaal', which is a love story, will soon go on floors and has booked April 7, 2023 as its release date. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Dostana 2'.