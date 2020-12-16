Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli emerge most popular Instagram Influencers: report

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Shraddha Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone

Rounding up the year 2020, many platforms are coming out with their report reveals which Bollywood celebrities have made an impact in this year. According to the report by ClanConnect.ai, 63% of India’s leading Instagram influencers operate in the entertainment category, while its subsets – sports, lifestyle, cinema, and actors – gained the maximum traction in 2020. According to the data mapped, power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently enjoying royalty status as influencers. While cricketing sensation Kohli has the highest number of followers at 81 million, Bollywood queen Anushka boasts of the greatest engagement rate in the country, surpassing even PM Narendra Modi.

Others on the list of top 10 Instagram influencers are Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Neha Kakkar, Jaqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, and Katrina Kaif.

Amongst numerous noteworthy findings, the platform also claimed that a majority of the top 1000 influencers in India were comprised of women. While Shraddha Kapoor bagged the title of most popular female Instagram Influencer with 56 million followers, Deepika Padukone followed close with 52 million. Neha Kakkar, betting big on her brilliant wedding reels, posts and anthem, emerged as the fourth largest female Instagram Influencer in India. Again, Anushka Sharma drives the highest engagement at 6.7% with 3% being the average for the top 10 female Influencers.

In the male influencer category, Virat Kohli is much ahead of his counterparts on the top 10 list with a whopping 81 million followers. Surprisingly, however, he was thwarted in terms of engagement by MS Dhoni who boasts an engagement rate of 10.98% as opposed to Kohli’s 1.84%. With 50 million followers, PM Narendra Modi is the second most popular Instagram influencer in India, with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, MS Dhoni, Shahid Kapoor, and Kapil Sharma also topping the charts. It is worth noting that the top two male influencers do not hail from Bollywood.