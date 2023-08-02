Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood film, directors take audition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Seema Haider gives an audition for the role of RAW agent

Seema Haider, who came to India illegally and married a man named Sachin Meena, has a 'filmy' love story just like a Bollywood film. She might soon become a Bollywood actress as a team of production house met her to take her audition for a role. The team of Jani Firefox met Seema on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. Directors Jayanth Sinha and Bharat Singh took Seema's audition for a role in the upcoming project titled A Tailor Murder Story.

Details about Seema's role and the film

In the film, Seema will play the role of a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent. The film is based on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Rajasthan's Udaipur, who was brutally murdered by extremists inside his own shop. Seema was also felicitated by filmmaker Ami Jani for embracing Hinduism. Seema also touched the feet of the filmmaker wearing a saffron shawl.

Both Seema Haider and the production house is currently awaiting Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad's report in relation to her entry into India illegally. Earlier, Seema and her husband Sachin were questioned by UP ATS after allegations of her being an ISI agent surfaced.

Seema Haider came to India along with her four kids from Pakistan's financial capital, Karachi. After marrying Sachin in Nepal, the couple moved to Rabpura village in Greater Noida. The two met online while playing the popular game PUBG and fell in love with each other.

