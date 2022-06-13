SC issues notice to CBI, ED on bail plea of actor Mohd Naseer in Ponzi schemes cases

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

The Supreme Court Monday sought responses from CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of actor Mohd Naseer seeking bail in connection with criminal cases related to alleged cheating and siphoning of funds in the names of Ponzi schemes. Naseer, a visually impaired actor who had acted in the 2009 Bollywood Hindi movie -- 'The Shadow, the Dark Side of Truth', is in jail from 2019 in connection with the cases lodged by CBI and the ED.

A vacation bench comprising justices A S Bopanna and Vikram Nath sought replies of the probe agencies within three weeks after senior advocate Siddharth Bhatnagar, appearing for the jailed actor, said the Orissa High Court, which reserved the order on the bail plea on June 12, 2020, was yet to deliver it.

The actor was arrested on July 20, 2009, and was granted bail on the same day.

However, after filing of the charge sheet by the CBI, which was entrusted with the probe by the high court in 2012, the actor was taken into custody in 2019 and since then he is in jail.

The order on the bail application is awaited in the high court, his lawyer said.