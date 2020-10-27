Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash was LIT. See pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATULREELLIFE Aayush Sharma's birthday bash

Actor Aayush Sharma turned 30 today on October 27 and seems like he had quite a blast. His family left no stone unturned to celebrate his special day with a party, some gifts, cakes and lots of love.

His wife Arpita Khan Sharma made sure that her husband’s birthday becomes memorable. The family threw an intimate bash for the actor with limited people.

Aayush’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri who is Arpita’s elder sister Alvira Khan’s husband, took to his social media account to give a little sneak peek of the birthday bash to the fans.

He posted a picture of the actor posing with his kids Ahil and Ayat besides a décor of balloons lights. Atul even shared a picture in his Insta story where Aayush is seen blowing candles from one of his many birthday cakes.

Take a look at Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash pics here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATULREELLIFE Aayush's birthday

Apart from the celebration, Aayush's wife Arpita shared a heartfelt post for her husband on Instagram. She shared the actor's pic and wrote, "Happy Birthday @aaysharma welcome to the thirties, a new decade filled with happiness, success , handwork & great health. Your an amazing son , husband & father. We love you very much"

Meanwhile, Aayush himself shared a video of people wishing him on his birthday. The 16 minute long video featured members of the family including Salim Khan, Helen and Salma Khan. He captioned his post with a long note saying:

"Thank You Everyone

Well this is a beautiful surprise. It has really made my birthday very special. Thank you so much @arpitakhansharma for not only making my birthday special but also making me cherish each and every day of my life

To see 30 years of my life like this makes me very emotional. So many memories from my childhood have been revisited.

I would like to thank @sohailkhanofficial @arbaazkhanofficial @atulreellife @ayaanagnihotri @alizehshahofficial @jonathanmtucker @badboyshah @aslisona @vaibhavi.merchant @fukravarun @iamzahero @maheshmanjrekar @azeemdayani @aalimhakim @rohiniyer @avigowariker @iamhumaq @vishalmishraofficial @abhiraj88 @warinahussain @manishmalhotra05 @castingchhabra @saieemmanjrekar @darshanyewalekar @rohanshrestha for taking out time and sending your best wishes .. due to the current times we cant really meet but you all have made it very special for me.

The actual footage of this video is too long to be put up on Instagram. I would like to thank all my family members and friends who have send in there best wishes. I’ve seen it all and thank you deeply

Also I would like to thank everyone who’s sending there best wishes on Instagram. I’m extremely lucky to have friends like you."

