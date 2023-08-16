K-Pop girl group Red Velvet’s Joy mishandled by SBS staff member, furious fans demand apology

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Pop girl group Red Velvet’s Joy mishandled

Tensions rose earlier today outside the SBS building as an incident involving a staff member and Red Velvet’s Joy quickly became the talk of the town. The hashtag “SBS Apologize to Joy” surged to Twitter’s trending list, with fans expressing their disappointment and anger over the unexpected clash.

Her recent visit was far from routine. Instead of the usual heartwarming interactions, fans witnessed an SBS staff member shouting at the singer, urging her to break away from her fans and immediately enter the building. The abrupt confrontation stunned everyone present. Numerous fans took to social media to share their views on the situation. Clearly, the anger was palpable, with countless fans echoing these sentiments.

The question on everyone’s mind was simple: Why was Joy, who’s always been known to greet fans outside the SBS building, suddenly being denied this? To many, the staff member’s actions seemed unfounded, especially given Joy’s history of peaceful interactions with her fans. Thankfully, during this escalating controversy, some clarity was provided. According to fans present at the scene, the staff member later emerged from the building to offer an explanation and apology.

Joy is one of the current hosts for SBS’s show Animal Farm. Her visits to the SBS building have now become anticipated occasions, with throngs of fans gathering outside to catch a glimpse of the idol, shower her with gifts, and snap photos.

For the unversed, Red Velvet is a South Korean girl group formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They originally made their debut on August 1, 2014, with the single Happiness with the four-member line up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy. A fifth member Yeri joined in March 2015 following the release of their extended play.

Their singles, Dumb Dumb, Russian Rookie, Pee-a-Boo, Bad Boy, Psycho, and Feel My Rhythm all reached the top three. The group also ventured into the Japanese music scenes with the extended plays #Cookie Jar and Sappy.

Also read: BTS’ J-Hope shares muscular update on Instagram, pictures go viral

Also read: SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan returns back from hiatus, to join group for upcoming album

Latest Entertainment News