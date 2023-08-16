SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan returns back from hiatus, to join group for upcoming album

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan returns back from hiatus

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan to officially return to the group after a short hiatus. The singer will be making a comeback in the group’s upcoming new album. The singer even greeted fans on the online fan community platform of SEVENTEEN about his condition and his plans to return just a day before it was officially confirmed.

SEVENTEEN’s label PLEDI Entertainment announced that Seungkwan was preparing to return from his health-related hiatus and would be joining the group for their upcoming comeback in October.

The agency also revealed that while they were still in discussions with Seungkwan about the exact date of his return, they predicted that he would be back by September at the latest.

“Seungkwan is planning to join the rest of SEVENTEEN for their October comeback and new album stated the agency.” “Seungkwan is currently focusing entirely on his recovery, they continued”. We are in the process of discussing the time of his return with the artist himself. We predict that he will return by September at the latest and be able to meet his fans again”.

SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by PLEDIS Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: Scoups, Jeongan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

The group made their debut on May 26, 2015, with the extended play EP 17 Carat, which became the longest-charting K-Pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard’s 10 Best K-Pop albums of 2015 list.

