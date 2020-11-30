Monday, November 30, 2020
     
Gurupurab 2020: Big B, Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon; Celebs wish fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Today is Guru Nanak Jayanti which is the birth anniversary of the first of ten Gurus of the Sikh community. Celebrities took to their social media accounts to share their wishes on the auspicious day.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 30, 2020 12:56 IST
Big B, Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon; Celebs wish fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMITABHBACHCHAN/@VARUNDVN

Celebs wish fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the first of ten Sikh Gurus, Guru Nanak Dev. It is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism which falls every year on the full moon day of Kartik month, as per the Hindu calendar. It is a Gazetted holiday in India. And on this special occasion many celebrities took to their social media handles to wish everyone. Right from Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu, Nimrat Kaur and many more shared their wishes online. 

Ajay Devgn wrote, "It’s the 551st Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this occasion, I hope & pray for our Nation, our loved ones, and for Global Harmony Jo bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akal #waheGuru #GuruNanakJayanti", while Taapsee Pannu shared her picture on her Instagram story and said, “Coz it’s his birthday today! #GuruNanakJayanti”.

India Tv - Gurupurab 2020: Big B, Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon; Celebs wish fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TAAPSEE

Taapsee Pannu's Instagram story

On the other hand, actress Nimrat Kaur too shared her pic and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very very Happy Gurpurab. May the light and teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Sahib bless and guide us towards prosperity and togetherness..."

 

