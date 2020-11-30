Gurupurab 2020: Big B, Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon; Celebs wish fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMITABHBACHCHAN/@VARUNDVN Celebs wish fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the first of ten Sikh Gurus, Guru Nanak Dev. It is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism which falls every year on the full moon day of Kartik month, as per the Hindu calendar. It is a Gazetted holiday in India. And on this special occasion many celebrities took to their social media handles to wish everyone. Right from Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu, Nimrat Kaur and many more shared their wishes online.

Ajay Devgn wrote, "It’s the 551st Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this occasion, I hope & pray for our Nation, our loved ones, and for Global Harmony Jo bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akal #waheGuru #GuruNanakJayanti", while Taapsee Pannu shared her picture on her Instagram story and said, “Coz it’s his birthday today! #GuruNanakJayanti”.

It’s the 551st Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this occasion, I hope & pray for our Nation, our loved ones, and for Global Harmony🌹Jo bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akal 🙏 #waheGuru #GuruNanakJayanti — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 30, 2020

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TAAPSEE Taapsee Pannu's Instagram story

On the other hand, actress Nimrat Kaur too shared her pic and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very very Happy Gurpurab. May the light and teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Sahib bless and guide us towards prosperity and togetherness..."

T 3738 -'जो नर दुख में दुख नहिं मानै।

सुख सनेह अरु भय नहिं जाके, कंचन माटी जानै।।

नहिं निंदा नहिं अस्तुति जाके, लोभ-मोह अभिमाना।

हरष शोक तें रहै नियारो, नाहिं मान-अपमाना।।

आसा मनसा सकल त्यागि के, जग तें रहै निरासा।

काम, क्रोध जेहि परसे नाहीं, तेहि घट ब्रह्म निवासा।।' ~ ppp pic.twitter.com/cNQZY68vKk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 30, 2020