From Bittoo Sharma to Rocky Randhawa: The rise of Ranveer Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh turned 37 today

Filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, in 2010, introduced Ranveer Singh as Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat. The quintessential 'Delhi ka launda' won hearts with his performance alongside Anushka Sharma to the extent that cinema buffs confused the Sindhi guy with a boy from Delhi who rose from rags to riches.

Born on July 6 into a Sindhi Hindu family, Ranveer Singh rose like a phoenix after 2010. Following Band Baaja Baarat, Singh played a conman Ricky Bahl in yet another film by Maneesh Sharma, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. The film did moderately well at the box office and was declared a commercial hit.

The actor, who turned 37, then starred in Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera alongside Sonakshi Singh. The period romance was an adaptation of O Henry's short story The Last Leaf. The film gained plaudits for its screenplay, performances, and how can one miss Amit Trivedi's music. Its song 'Sawaar Loon', crooned by Monali Thakur, became a rage and also received the National Awards.

Ranveer Singh's career took a U-turn to fame after he was finalised opposite Deepika Padukone for Ram Leela. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Raam Leela not only shattered the box office but Singh also met the love of his life. Following the success of Ram Leela, he then featured in the 2014 Bengali criminal film Gunday co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Singh established himself with his acting prowess and bagged roles that shaped his career and Zoya Akhtar's film Dil Dhadkne Do was one such film for him that helped him to prove his mettle. He then reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone for yet another superhit Bajiro Mastani which became one of the highest-grossing Indian films that year.

Taking a break from promising roles, Singh collaborated with Aditya Chopra for a rom-com Befikre co-starring Vaani Kapoor. Though the film failed to impress cinema buffs, Singh grabbed eyeballs for a nude scene. Singh then decided to take a hiatus and appeared in yet another Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor which became the most expensive Hindi film ever made that year.

After creating a niche for himself with SLB films, Singh collaborated with filmmakers like Rohit Shetty for Simmba, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Kabir Singh's 83, Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. Cut to 2023, he is all set to star in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Alia Bhatt. The romantic drama will hit the silver screen on July 28.

Apart from acting, Ranveer Singh also remained in the spotlight being unapologetically fashionable, and turned heads for his unconventional-gender fluid fashion choices. From flared pants to long skirts, he aced it all and continues to do so.

Latest Entertainment News