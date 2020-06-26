Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CARNIVALCINEMASSINGAPORE Cinema halls set to welcome cine lovers; know all about the safety measures

Cinema Halls have been facing a dull period for almost three months now due to the COVID19 outbreak. It was in the last week of March when the government announced the closing of cinema halls in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. With Unlock 1.0, cinema lovers are gearing up to enjoy the movies on the big screen. More than the cinephiles, cinema halls are preparing to give a safe environment to their customers by taking all the precautionary measures and following Government safety guidelines to ensure pure entertainment.

After PVR, Carnival Cinemas has shared that they will follow all Government Safety Guidelines & best practices to ensure the patrons' safety & comfort. Their reopening plan also includes safety measures based on feedback received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return. Their motto read, "#ComeCelebrateSafely with Carnival Cinemas!"

Guidelines include:

Use of body temperature detectors for customers

Measures to ensure social distancing at every point during a visit to the cinema hall, especially while seating, with people from different households sitting apart, and with a limited capacity in each screen

Encourage customers to use face masks

Enhancing cleaning and hygiene, including the provision of antibacterial gels stations (sanitizers) for cinema-goers

ULV Foggers. Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie. This form of deep sanitization is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying

Health emergency programs

Moviegoers will be persuaded to keep the contact with the staff as minimal as possible with e-tickets and e-orders for food and drinks being in place and contactless paperless payments

Revised scheduling of films to allow time for deep cleaning of auditoriums between screenings and to avoid crowding in corridors

Food shall be served with utmost care and hygiene

Touch free facilities at the washrooms

Smooth exits to avoid crowd

WHO certified COVID19 staff training to manage various difficult situations

Carnival employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated

Employees will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes, dependent on job role

All employees will be required to wear masks

