Ban Adipurush: AICWA writes to PM Modi to 'stop screening' of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's movie

'Ban Adipurush' has become a constant trend on social media lately. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's mythological drama has left many people disappointed. While many have accused it of 'hurting Hindi sentiments', others are irked by the cringe-worthy dialogues. Adipurush is inspired by the epic Ramayana and the makers had booked a seat for Lord Hanuman in every theater the film had screened. However, it had not protected them from the backlash the film has been receiving from all over. Now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the screening of the Om Raut directorial.

Adipurush makers have already claimed that they will be changing 5 dialogues of the film amid the public backlash. Now, AICWA has demanded a ban on the film citing 'hurting every Indian in the country and across the Globe." The letter read, "All Indian Cine Workers Association Demands Ban on Screening the Movie Adipurush, This Movies screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the Image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush Movie is Hurting religious Sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma."

"Prabhu Shri Ram is a God for everyone in India no matter what religious faith one comes from, this Movie Depicts Lord Ram and even Ravan who looks like a Character of a video game, dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the Globe. We request honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji order to stop screening this Movie and immediately order a Ban of Adipurush screening in the Theatres and OTT platforms in the Future," he added.

AICWA also demanded an FIR against Adipurush director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla as well as the producers of the movie. It further read, "Actor Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan shouldn't have been part of such a disgraceful movie ever made in the history of Indian Cinema, A‹dipurush is a complete disaster of our faith in Shri Ram and Ramayan."

On Monday, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush crashed at the box office with a massive 77 percent drop. The public backlash and negative word of mouth have left the ticket windows empty. On the other hand, the Nepal government announced a ban on all Hindi films amid the Adipurush controversy. It courted controversy over the birthplace of Sita. As per the Ramayana, Sita was born in Janakpur, which falls in Nepalese territory, and Lord Ram came and married her.

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah on June 15 instructed cinema halls in the Nepal capital not to screen the film until the makers correct the mistake of Sita's birthplace. A day after the Mayor's warning, cinema halls across Kathmandu stopped showcasing 'Adipurush' due to security reasons.

