Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' crew member receives threat, Mumbai Police provides security

The Kerala Story: Police provided security to the crew member but FIR has not been registered as they are yet to receive a written complaint.

Published on: May 09, 2023
The Kerala Story
Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story has been making noise even before its release. The controversy surrounding Adah Sharma's film shows no signs of abating, as supporters and detractors continue to debate the film's impact on society. According to a recent update, a crew member of the movie, received a threatening message from an unknown number. As per Mumbai Police, Sudipto Sen, director of the film 'The Kerala Story' informed police that one of the crew members received a message from an unknown number.

"The message threatened the said person not to step out alone from home and that they didn't do a good thing by showing the story," Police said. It provided security to the crew member but FIR has not been registered as they are yet to receive a written complaint.

The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal banned the film 'The Kerala Story' citing "maintenance of peace" and to avoid incidents of "hatred and violence" in the state on May 8. West Bengal became the first state to ban the film, 'The Kerala Story' narrates the ordeal of three women who are trafficked to ISIS camps after being converted to Islam through marriage. There's a continuing political outcry around the movie even as it has been made tax-free in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

On the decision to ban the film, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "It is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and maintain peace in the state." The CM directed the state chief secretary to remove the movie from all theatres where it is being screened.

Reacting to the ban, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer of the film, said they will pursue legal options against the decision. "If state government doesn't listen to us, we will explore legal avenues. However, whatever course we take will be based on legal advice," Shah told ANI. 

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles. A massive controversy erupted around the film after its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. However, in the face of protests, the contentious figure in the trailer was later withdrawn. Its trailer description was later changed to a story of three women from Kerala.

(With ANI inputs)

