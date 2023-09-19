Actor Vijay Antony's daughter allegedly dies by suicide; Venkat Prabhu, Sarathkumar pay condolences

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MANOBALA VIJAYABALAN Vijay Antony's daughter

Composer and actor Vijay Antony's daughter, Meera, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday (September 19) at around 3 am. This heartbreaking news sent shockwaves through both the public and the film industry. The news of her death was confirmed by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. Reportedly, Meera was 16. Many celebrities, including Sarathkumar and director Venkat Prabhu, expressed their condolences and support for the grieving family on social media during this difficult time.

Manobala Vijayabalan's post

Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "BREAKING: Actor and music director Vijay Antony's daughter Meera has committed suicide… at her home this morning. SHOCKING! RIP Meera."

Reacting to an old tweet by Meera's mother, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala added, "In March of this year, Mrs Fatima Vijay Antony was so happy that her daughter Meera Vijay Antony became the cultural secretary of her school students association. We all congratulated her on Twitter. She was the world to her parents. Can't imagine the pain."

As the news broke on social media, prominent figures like Sarathkumar and director Venkat Prabhu expressed their condolences and support for the family on X (formerly known as Twitter). Sarathkumar wrote, "The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of Meera, the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imagination. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima. Vijay, I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear this unfathomable loss. May her soul rest in peace #RIPMeera."

Director Venkat Prabhu added, "Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Saar and family. RIP Meera."

ALSO READ: South Korean actor Byun Hee-bong known for Okja and The Host, dies at 81

Latest Entertainment News