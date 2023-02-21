Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Punjabi singer Harsh Garg's next music album to be dedicated to acid attack survivors

Frozen Drops fame singer Harsh Garg aka Hydra has been garnering much praise for his song. Now, he is all set to take another musical journey as he dedicates his next song to acid attack survivors. Harsh considers Manna Dey as his inspiration and reveals that he is very enthusiastic about music since childhood. His popular songs include "Frozen drops", "Veeli", "Jatt Vardu", and "Sasre na jaugi".

While Frozen Drops rose him to fame, he has been making waves nonetheless. Harsh aka Hydra dreamed in childhood that he would grow up to be a singer, but he did not know how to begin the journey. When his first song came out, he had no idea that people would appreciate him so much, but when Harsh uploaded the Frozen Drops song, he earned the public's attention.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Harsh says that his next music video will be based on women empowerment. The song will be a musical tribute to acid attack survivors. It will showcase the musical journey of selected women who were rejected by society after the acid attack. Facing these difficult circumstances, these acid attack survivors decided to become self-reliant and are now working in the film and music industry as makeup artists, in post-production, camera department, in sound recording, and also as an assistant director.

Harsh wants to shoot his upcoming song in real-time locations. Instead of any fancy place or lavish studios, he wants to capture the scenes from where these acid attack survivors come i.e. their small towns, where they were educated, or where they spent their childhood. According to Harsh, this will be a docu-style music video. He got the inspiration for this after watching the music video 'Paracetamol' by American filmmaker Matt Lambert, which was inspired by the death of a transgender girl.

The two music videos have different content, but Harsh is influenced by the identity crisis struggles depicted in Lambert's video.

