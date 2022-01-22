Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL Main Chala Out: Salman Khan-Pragya Jaiswal look dreamy in Guru Randhawa-Iulia Vantur's love song

Salman Khan's romantic single 'Main Chala', sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur is out. Also starring Pragya Jaiswal, the music video has been directed by Shabina Khan and Director Gifty. It is composed and written by Shabbir Ahmed. Dropping the song on Saturday, Salman wrote, "Tune in to listen #MainChala. Song is out now!#tseries." Earlier, Iulia had given the vocals in Seeti Maar song for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Main Chala marks another collaboration.

For the song, Salman Khan sports long hair and trimmed stubble. His open hair sway in the wind and in another instance, he wears a 'pagdi' and sports sunglasses. Pragya is seen in saree and looks great opposite the Bollywood superstar. The song is picturised among beautiful hills and the frames capture the exquisite natural beauty of the location.

Talking about the song, Guru Randhawan said "I'm very excited that I could share this song with Iulia Vantur, who is not just a wonderful artiste but also a warm person. Her tone is very distinct and takes the song to the next level. The track has turned out to be beautiful and I'm confident people will love it."