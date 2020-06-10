Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HIMANSHIKHURANA Khyaal Rakhya Kar Out: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana's song is a delightful treat for AsiManshi fans

Just like every other season of the reality show Bigg Boss, the 13th season also witnessed the love story of Kashmiri boy Asim Riaz and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana. An unexpected bond which began during the end days of the show has been ruling the heart of the fans ever since. Himanshi, popularly known as 'Punjab ki Aishwarya Rai' broke her 9-year long relationship to be with Asim. After the show got over, the two of them started treating AsiManshi (as they are referred to) fans with adorable photos, videos, and TikToks. Not only this, they even featured in one of Neha Kakkar's song 'Kallah Sohna Nai' and everyone went gaga over their chemistry. Well, now the duo is back again with their much-awaited romantic song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' that has been released by the makers on Wednesday. Sung by Preet Inder, the song will surely remind you of your loved one!

The lyrics of the beautiful song are penned down by Babbu, while the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. The good news of the son's arrival was shared by both Asim and Himanshi on their respective social media handles. Taking to Instagram, Asim wrote, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar out now go watch & let us know ? did you like it ?" Himanshi also shared the same caption along with the video of the song. Have a look at their posts here:

The two of them have been teasing their fans with the teasers and clippings of their song which increased the excitement of their fans.

Meanwhile, watch the full song Khyaal Rakhya Kar here:

As soon as the song was released, their fans started to praise their chemistry on the internet and made #KhayaalRakhyaKar one of the top trends on Twitter. Their fans called the song the cutest song while others asked both of them to get married soon. Have a look at some of the reactions here:

Lukin fwd to watching #KhayaalRakhyaKar especially the look of #HimanshiKhurana!

Just like the two of them showered +vity galore with the joyful peppy beat of #KallaSohnaNai, this one should be a fresh breather in this #lockdown as well!

Target 1K RT if u want me to review on YT! — Akassh Ashok Gupta🧨 (@akasshagupta) June 10, 2020

#KhayalRakhyaKar really a melodious song with lovely steps by Asim & Himanshi making this more loving & fascinating as the music has a very lighter moments having good compatibility with sweat voice of Preetinder is yet again a big gift of love with emotions for fandom . — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) June 10, 2020

Baba n his Rani marry soon . Kya couple ho yaar tumlog whether it is reel or real. Amazing!! Jodi hit hai n sach rabb ne banai hai jodi. ❤️❤️Blessed souls #KhayaalRakhyaKar #HimanshiKhurana#AsiManshi — Ravi1111 (@Ravi111117) June 10, 2020

Pyaara song with pyaare scenes❤️

Loved that lantern wala scene✨

And I loved how they kept HK's makeup minimal this time.

At last will the society accept me if will say 'Asim can't laugh onscreen'#KhayaalRakhyaKar — Freesoul 🦋 (@Stuti_says) June 10, 2020

So i just listened to #KhayaalRakhyaKar , TBH Asim's acting is much much better in this song than KSN, lyrics are top notch, also the chemistry is amazing.



Loved it. 💓💓 — AYUSH 🌪 (@HighratedAyush) June 10, 2020

#KhayaalRakhyaKar is for literally abt Asim. Amazing direction n projection

👏👏 To the entire team — Bhavna (@Bhaavna6) June 10, 2020

This Song gives me Goosebumps 🔥🙈✨❤️ How Many Retweets & Likes for #AsimRiaz & #HimanshiKhurana Song #KhyaalRakhyaKar !



Asim Acting Presence 👌

HK, Expression,🥰



Song Hit hai, keep listening :)#AsimSquad #AsiManshi pic.twitter.com/kxX2hlVby6 — THE KHABRI (@Thekhbri_) June 10, 2020

#KhayaalRakhyaKar song is soulful. Both asim and himanshi did a good job,they are looking cute 😍 — peachypie (@peachyassy) June 10, 2020

Cutest couple in d world. Lovely song n wut a chemistry. Loving it ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #KhayaalRakhyaKar #HimanshiKhurana#AsiManshi — Ravi1111 (@Ravi111117) June 10, 2020

In love with 😍😍#KhayaalRakhyaKar — Rukaiya Sultana (@RukaiyaSultan17) June 10, 2020

We loved how the pace of the song has been kept slow. Not only this, but even the lyrics and the music is also soothing to the ears. Khyaal Rakhya Kar is perfect for those monsoon evenings when you love spending time with your partner. Also, have a look at their previous song here:

What do you have to say about their new song?

