Khyaal Rakhya Kar Out: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana's song is a delightful treat for AsiManshi fans

After the success of 'Kallah Sohna Nai,' Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana treated fans with their new song by Preet Inder titled 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' that will make you fall in love with their chemistry even more. As soon as the song was released, AsiManshi fans made #KhayaalRakhyaKar one of the top trends on Twitter.

June 10, 2020
Just like every other season of the reality show Bigg Boss, the 13th season also witnessed the love story of Kashmiri boy Asim Riaz and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana. An unexpected bond which began during the end days of the show has been ruling the heart of the fans ever since. Himanshi, popularly known as 'Punjab ki Aishwarya Rai' broke her 9-year long relationship to be with Asim. After the show got over, the two of them started treating AsiManshi (as they are referred to) fans with adorable photos, videos, and TikToks. Not only this, they even featured in one of Neha Kakkar's song 'Kallah Sohna Nai' and everyone went gaga over their chemistry. Well, now the duo is back again with their much-awaited romantic song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' that has been released by the makers on Wednesday. Sung by Preet Inder, the song will surely remind you of your loved one!

The lyrics of the beautiful song are penned down by Babbu, while the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. The good news of the son's arrival was shared by both Asim and Himanshi on their respective social media handles. Taking to Instagram, Asim wrote, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar out now go watch & let us know ? did you like it ?" Himanshi also shared the same caption along with the video of the song. Have a look at their posts here:

The two of them have been teasing their fans with the teasers and clippings of their song which increased the excitement of their fans.

Meanwhile, watch the full song Khyaal Rakhya Kar here:

As soon as the song was released, their fans started to praise their chemistry on the internet and made #KhayaalRakhyaKar one of the top trends on Twitter. Their fans called the song the cutest song while others asked both of them to get married soon. Have a look at some of the reactions here:

We loved how the pace of the song has been kept slow. Not only this, but even the lyrics and the music is also soothing to the ears. Khyaal Rakhya Kar is perfect for those monsoon evenings when you love spending time with your partner. Also, have a look at their previous song here:

What do you have to say about their new song?                                                                                                                      

