BTS singer Jungkook colours his hair blue, ARMY excited about mixtape 2021

Image Source : TWITTER/BTS BTS singer Jungkook colours his hair blue, ARMY excited about his mixtape

K-Pop band BTS has time and again left fans drooling over the magical voice and peppy tracks. Not only this, but their fans who are generally termed as ARMY keep a track of what's up with each an every BTS member. The (Bangtan Sonyeondan) members do not have separate social media accounts for themselves. Each and every member of the band share share selfies, pictures and videos solo or with a group on their common platform and it goes viral within minutes. One such scenario took place when singer Jeon Jung-kook also known as the Golden Maknae took to his Twitter handle and shared a selfie showing off his recently dyied 'blue hair.'

In the picture which was shared by Jangkook, the singer was seen flaunting his hairdo which was done by himself as he wrote in the caption, "Self dyeing." He was seen standing in the rehearsal hall wearing black and white shirt and tracks. After his picture was uploaded there were people who got excited and thought that his new look might be for his mixtape. For those unversed, he recently coloured his hair golden blond and left fans wondering whether the title of his 2021 tape would be Golden.

ALSO READ: 5 instances when K-Pop band BTS created history

Have a look at the same here:

Jungkook's selfie sent Twitter into a meltdown:

What do you feel about the new look of the youngest member of the BTS band?

The BTS band recently featured on MTV's unplugged in the USA, the episode of which was also aired in India. The singer during the episode won million hearts as he sang various songs like-- Coldplay's Fix You, Blue and Grey, Dynamite or Life Goes On.

Here's a glimpse of the band's performance here: