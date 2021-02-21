Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL 5 instances when K-Pop band BTS created history

There was Queen, there was Backstreet Boys and now there is BTS. The Korean pop band have emerged to create a global wave of K-Pop and are taking over the world with their quirky tunes. Their message is simple – prioritize loving yourself over any situation. Their recent hit ‘Dynamite’ created a frenzy worldwide earning them a historic nomination at their dream destination – The GRAMMYs. Ahead of the spectacular award night, the K-Pop sensation are releasing their upcoming album BE (Essential Edition) and will be performing singles from It for the first time on MTV Unplugged, global premiere on 24th February 2021 at 7:30am on Voot Select and Vh1 India.

While we eagerly await the next album from the Bangtan Boys, here are five incredible feats they have achieved over the years taking them on top of the music world.

1. Their American Award Show Debut with the American Music Awards

By 2017, BTS had already cast their shadow on the world map. They had attended the Billboard Music Awards in the U.S. earlier that year, but their true introduction to many Western stars happened when they performed "DNA" at the American Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop group to do so. Their performance earned them a Guinness World Record for most Twitter engagements for a music group, so it's safe to say people were taking notice of BTS.

2. A Dynamite Record on Youtube!

The Bangtan boys claimed feat over internet’s biggest video platform once more when they released Dynamite that became the best-ever 24-hour debut of a music video on YouTube with more than 100 million views. Through the music video, BTS dethroned fellow K-pop band Blackpink, who previously held the record for their song "How You Like That." The music single had 86.3 million views within 24 hours of its release in June.

3. Their iconic speech at The UN

BTS has always emphasized on the importance of self-love since they have even released three albums with "Love Yourself" in the title. They decided to take their desire for change a notch higher when they launched the Love Myself campaign to sponsor UNICEF's #ENDviolence campaign in November 2017. A year later, BTS visited the UN headquarters to support the launch of Generation Unlimited, a UNICEF initiative working to improve education and employment access for young people. While there, RM gave a moving speech on behalf of the band, encouraging people to "tell me your story. I want to hear your voice, and I want to hear your conviction. No matter who you are, where you are from, your skin color, gender identity: Speak yourself."

4. BTS make their first GRAMMY appearance setting the stage on fire

K-pop group BTS created history by performing at the 2020 Grammys. They became the first Korean group to perform at the honorary award ceremony. The group performed alongside rapper Lil Nas X and enthralled the audience. RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jung Kook, Jimin, Jin and V showed up in the second part of the rapper's rendition of Old town road to provide some extra vocals and dance alongside Lil Nas X. In fact, RM, the leader of the group, had even released a song with Lil Nas X, which they had coined Seoul Town Road. At the Grammys, the group's rappers J-Hope and Suga along with RM sang the song and even stole the spotlight.

5. Another Guinness World Record for most viewed online concert!

Amidst the Covid-19 woes, BTS brought the cheer to the world with their 7th year anniversary celebration performance that earned them the Guinness World Record for most viewers of a music concert livestream with an online performance. According to the GWR website, the K-pop group’s ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’ performance on June 14th, 2020 was viewed by 756,000 fans across more than 100 countries.