Billie Ellish to Michelle Obama, who all took Grammy Awards 2020 home. Check full winners list

Grammy Awards 2020 complete winners list

The 62nd Grammy Awards recognized and awarded the best compositions, songs, and artists. The shocking news of the death of champion basketball player Kobe Bryant shook the fans as they geared for the night. Lizzo opened the night with spectacular performance and dedicated it to Kobe Bryant. Star Indian music composer A.R. Rahman also marked his presence at the event. This year's Grammy also created history as singer Billie Ellish swept four big awards including best new artists, the record of the year, the album of the year and song of the year. Billie aged 18 became the youngest solo performer to win the album of the year for debut 'When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go', breaking Taylor Swift's record, who won the award at age of 20 for "Fearless".

Want to know who all bagged the Grammys this year? Check it out here

Album of the year

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

Record of the year

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Song of the year

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Best new artist

Billie Eilish

Best rap album

“IGOR,” Tyler, the Creator

Best rap performance

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best rap song

“A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Best rap/sung performance

“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best R&B album

“Ventura,” Anderson .Paak

Best pop duo/group performance

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album

“Look Now,” Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Best rock album

“Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant

Best rock song

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

Best rock performance

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

Best alternative music album

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

Best country album

“While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker

Best country song

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best country solo performance

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

Best country duo/group performance

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Best dance/electronic album

“No Geography,” The Chemical Brothers

Best dance recording

“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

Best comedy album

“Sticks and Stones,” Dave Chapelle

Best music video

“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Best contemporary instrumental album

“Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best metal performance

“7empest,” Tool

Best traditional R&B performance

“Jerome,” Lizzo

Best new age album

“Wings,” Peter Kater

Best jazz vocal album

“12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding

Best improvised jazz solo

“Sozinho,” Randy Brecker

Best jazz instrumental album

“Finding Gabriel,” Brad Mehldau

Best large jazz ensemble album

“The Omni-American Book Club,” Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin jazz album

“Antidote,” Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band

Best gospel performance/song

“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

“God Only Knows,” For King & Country & Dolly Parton

Best gospel album

“Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin

Best contemporary Christian music album

“Burn The Ships,” For King & Country

Best roots gospel album

“Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin pop album

“#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

“El Mal Querer,” Rosalía

Best regional Mexican music album (Including Tejano)

“De Ayer Para Siempre,” Mariachi Los Camperos

Best tropical Latin album

(tie) “Opus,” Marc Anthony and “A Journey Through Cuban Music,” Aymée Nuviola

Best American roots performance

“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

Best American roots song

“Call My Name,” I’m With Her

Best Americana album

“Oklahoma,” Keb’ Mo’

Best bluegrass album

“Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland

Best traditional blues album

“Tall, Dark & Handsome,” Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana

Best contemporary blues album

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

Best folk album

“Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

Best regional roots music album

“Good Time,” Ranky Tanky

Best reggae album

“Rapture,” Koffee

Best world music album

“Celia,” Angelique Kidjo

Best children’s album

“Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype,” Jon Samson

Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks and storytelling)

“Becoming,” Michelle Obama

Best musical theater album

“Hadestown,” original Broadway cast recording

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“A Star Is Born,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best score soundtrack for visual media

“Chernobyl,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best song written for visual media

“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version),” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best instrumental composition

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

“Moon River,” Jacob Collier

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

“All Night Long,” Jacob Collier featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest

Best recording package

“Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell

Best boxed or special limited-edition package

“Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary,” various artists

Best album notes

“Stay ’68: A Memphis Story,” Steve Greenberg

Best historical album

“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection,” Pete Seeger

Best engineered album, nonclassical

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

Producer of the year, nonclassical

Finneas

Best remixed recording

“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Madonna

Best immersive audio album

“LUX,”Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor

Best engineered album, classical

“Riley: Sun Rings,” Kronos Quartet

Producer of the year, classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best orchestral performance

“Norman: Sustain,” Los Angeles Philharmonic

Best opera recording

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox,” Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus

Best choral performance

“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works,” Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir

Best classical instrumental solo

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite,” Nicola Benedetti

Best chamber music/small ensemble performance

“Shaw: Orange,” Attacca Quartet

Best classical solo vocal album

“Songplay,” Joyce DiDonato

Best classical compendium

”The Poetry of Places,” Nadia Shpachenko

Best contemporary classical composition

“Higdon: Harp Concerto,” Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Best music film

“Homecoming,” Beyoncé

Best R&B song

“Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Best R&B performance

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

Best urban contemporary album

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

Best pop vocal album

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

Best pop solo performance

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo