Pagalpanti Movie Review: A terrible mess. Why Anees Bazmee?

Anees Bazmee fails to recreate his magic with Pagalpanti Movie Name: Pagalpanti

Critics Rating: 1 / 5

Release Date: November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019 Director: Anees Bazmee

Genre: Comedy

'Dimaag Mat Lagana Kyunki Inmain Hai Nahin'. This disclaimer or tagline doesn't give liberty to serve a film laden with stale jokes, clichéd 'Anees Bazmee characters' and predictable twists and turns. Makers have cluttered the film with every possible (read tried and tested) ingredients they could, to deliver a couple of laughs (which I can count on my fingers). Two-three times to be precise. Pagalpanti tries hard to be funny, only to be successful in a handful of scenes.

As it is an Anees Bazmee's comedy, there's no harm in expecting a good time. But, Pagalpanti doesn't serve the purpose. In his filmography as a director so far, he has delivered some surreal madcaps and Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome tops the list for me.

There is a haunted house, a hidden treasure and lions too. Yes, I am talking about the film. It is like one has poured all the ingredients available in the kitchen into a pot and has no idea what to cook. Much to your relief (pun intended), there is a deshbhakti angle as well. (Ye to jaruri hai, because, John Abraham). The film opens with a firecracker shop set ablaze and rockets finding their wasy amidst buzzing streets. (Golmaal 3 Ki Yaad Aayi?) Just imagine the level of effort which has been put in the writing.

Raj Kishore played by John Abraham is a 'panauti' according to a Panditji in the film. He is unsuccessful in whatever he does and his 'Saadhe Saati' spell follows wherever he goes. Yes, even in the theatre where it was all silence except during a few scenes. Pagalpanti has a wafer-thin storyline and has all the characteristics of an Anees Bazmee's film. Can you expect something fresh? BIG NO.

So to start with there are two rival gangster groups headed by a super don (somewhere close to Welcome) and an unsuccessful hero (Again, Welcome). The film basically revolves around what sort of chaos takes place in Wifi and Raja Sahab (dons)'s life when they meet 'three losers'- Raj Kishore, Junky (Arshad Warsi) and Chandu (Pulkit Samrat). There is a scene wherein all the characters get stuck to each other with instant glue (obviously for cheap laughs) but you will feel like scratching your head.

Wifi played by Anil Kapoor is Anees Bazmee's attempt to reprise the Majnu Bhai's magic. But, it didn't work. Sadly none of the characters stood out or are worth-remembering. I wonder why did actors like Saurabh Shukla and Brijendra Kala come on-board? Sheer waste of talent. Though it was a delight to see Mukesh Tiwari back on screen again, his character Baba Jani was poorly written. Seemed like it was trying hard to fit into the little space left by the ensemble cast. There is also Niraj Modi, a rip-off of a fugitive Indian businessman.

The only saving grace of this slapstick is Arshad Warsi. This actor is being offered similar roles again and again, yet you will never get enough of him.

Ileana D’Cruz is Sanjana John’s girlfriend, Kriti Kharbanda is Raja Sahab’s daughter who falls for Pulkit's character Chandu and Urvashi is the ghost Kavya and a love interest (unnecessarily mandatory) of Arshad. They don't impress either. At last, you get to witness some punches and kicks by heroes and heroines join. Equality is important. Even the songs of the film are forced and choreography is tacky (especially, Tum Par Hum Hai Atke song).

Pagalpanti is just 2 hours and 15 minutes long film but felt like I was in the theatres since eternity. Level of boriyat crossed.

One star as it made me laugh twice. Half star for each. Laughing is good for health ya!