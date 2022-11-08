Rajkummar Rao denies being aware about 'Stree' sequel, says 'no one has talked to me'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMARRAO Rajkummar Rao reveals being unaware of 'Stree' sequel

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree is one of the finest horror comedies ever made in Bollywood. The 2018 film based in Chanderi was helmed by Amar Kaushik. It received critical acclaim and went on to become a box office success. Recently, during an interview, the Badhaai Do actor was quizzed about the Stree sequel, and he revealed that he was unaware of the film.

Speaking to Amar Ujala, Rajkummar Rao said, "Stree is a good and hit film and a sequel should definitely be made. I have not given any official statement regarding the film because no one has talked to me about it yet."

The actor was further quizzed, How did his name come up in the news for the film 'Stree 2'? He responded, 'It probably started after some social media post of Shraddha Kapoor. She wrote something about the sequel of 'Stree' and since then, the discussion of this film has started. But I have not spoken to the producer of the film, Dinesh Vijan, about this till now.

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor recently surprised her fans with her song Thumkeshwari from Maddock Films' next film, Bhediya. Then the actress shared a BTS video from the shoot and wrote, "Super vibe, its so nice to be back on set. It's so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon."

After the actress announced about the Stree sequel, fans got thrilled and they are anticipating updates about the horror-comedy now.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Monica O My Darling, which is helmed by Vasan Bala. The film features Sikander Kher, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. It also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bagavathi Perumal, Sukant Goel, and Zayn Marie Khan. The film is set to release digitally on Netflix on November 11, 2022.

