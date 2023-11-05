THIS K-drama star announces divorce from husband 6 months after wedding

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Jung Joo Yeon and her non-celebrity husband

Princess Aurora star Jung Joo Yeon, who got married in March this year, has decided to part ways with her husband. The K-drama star tied the knot with a non-celebrity and the coupe mutually agreed to separate.

On Saturday, Yeon's agency confirmed the same to Soompi. The official statement read, "It’s true that last month, Jung Joo Yeon and her husband mutually agreed to end their marriage." The news triggered multiple social media speculations. Some reports stated that the couple did not register their marriage officially, therefore they do not need to file for a divorce, as per the South Korean law.

Jung Joo Yeon's work

The star made her debut in 2009 with the music video Epik High's Wannabe. She went on to do shows like Princess Aurora, City of the Sun, Stormy Lovers, and others. Yeon also worked in films, including China Blue and Kim Woo Bin's Twenty.

Earlier, Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's divorce controversy grabbed eyeballs. The stars fell head over heels in love with each other while shooting for Descendants of the Sun. The couple got married in October 2017 and divorced each other in July 2019.

