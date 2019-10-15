Image Source : INSTAGRAM Scarlett Johansson is 'pushing' for all-female Avengers film

After Brie Larson, her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) counterpart Scarlett Johansson has said that she is "pushing" studio boss Kevin Feige for an all-female Avengers film. Director duo Anthony and Joe Russo had teased a team-up of major women characters from the MCU in their film "Avengers: Endgame", when every female superhero -- from Valkyrie to Pepper Potts -- combined forces and fought supervillain Thanos.

Talking to Variety, Johansson said she also wants to see her "incredibly powerful" peers to lead an Avengers film, something which the audiences are also demanding.

"I don't know what my future is in that world. Obviously, it’s a little more opaque for my character. But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it’s explosive and unstoppable.

"So yes, I’m pushing for that. I think audiences want it and I’m definitely one of them," the 34-year-old actor said.

Previously, Larson had said that the women stars of MCU are really "passionate" and look forward to an all-female "Avengers" ensemble.

"A lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are in this together, we want to do this,'" Larson said.

"What that means, I have no idea. You know, I'm not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we're really passionate about and we love, and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen," she added.

Marvel Studios has long been criticised for not treating its women characters at par with their male counterparts. But the studio has started to address this, starting with Larson's "Captain Marvel" and a stand alone on Johansson's Black Widow character.

(With PTI inputs)