Wednesday, March 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Hollywood News
  5. Former Beatles collaborator Cy Tucker dies from coronavirus at 76

Former Beatles collaborator Cy Tucker dies from coronavirus at 76

A big name in the 1960s music scene, Cy Tucker who is popularly known for performing with The Beatles, passed away at the age of 76 due to the novel coronavirus.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 25, 2020 15:27 IST
Former Beatles collaborator Cy Tucker dies from coronavirus at 76

Former Beatles collaborator Cy Tucker dies from coronavirus at 76

Musician Cy Tucker, well known for performing with The Beatles, has passed away due to coronavirus. He was 76. According to Liverpool Echo, Arthur Kerevan, a close friend of the musician, said Tucker fell ill with COVID-19 infection on Saturday after a show. Tucker, who had health issues including heart problems and diabetes, passed away from the virus on Tuesday.

His family paid a tribute to the musician, saying the loss was more heartbreaking as it was the deadly virus that took him. "As a family we are devastated at the sudden loss of our husband, father-in-law, grandad, brother and friend who touched so many lives through music.

Fight Against Coronavirus

What makes his loss even more heartbreaking is the fact that it could have been so easily avoided had it not been for coronavirus.

"In less than a week we have gone from having a healthy and energetic man to one who is no longer here," the family members said in a statement.

They also urged people to follow the government's advice during the global health crisis.

A big name in the 1960s music scene, Tucker also performed with singer Cilla Black.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X