Marvel stars Florence Pugh & Will Poulter show off hot bods on beach, internet suspects they are dating

Actress Florence Pugh is one of the most promising young actors in Hollywood right now. It is not a surprise then whatever she does becomes news and creates ripples on social media. The Black Widow star was recently in Ibiza where she enjoyed some drinks and seemingly had a fun time with actor Will Poulter. As pics from Pugh's rendezvous with Pulter went viral, the internet suspected them to be together.

In the images, one can see that Pugh is flaunting her toned body in a blue bikini. She can be seen enjoying cocktails with a lit cigarette in her hand.

In some other pics, Pugh and Poulter are seen having fun in each other's company. Some of the pics taken from specific angles suggest that they got cosy but there was no kissing or hugging between the two of them. Nevertheless, as images were circulated on social media, fans suspected that they are dating.

Poulter has been undergoing a body transformation for his Marvel debut as Adam Warlock in the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 and he surely packed some muscles in the images as he spent time with Pugh. They have worked together in the horror film Midsommar (2019), directed by Ari Aster.

Pugh also shared some pics with Poulter and friends on her Instagram handle from a party they attended together.

Pugh has been in a relationship with Zach Braff since 2019. They have been facing criticism for their 21-year age gap. After pics with Poulter surfaced, fans are speculating that Braff and Pugh have broken up.