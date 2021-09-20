Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown, Kate Winslet to Ted Lasso, complete list of winners who took trophy home

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/EUGENIAGARAVANI/SIR_YORCH/MALADENE Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown, Kate Winslet to Ted Lasso, complete list of winners of took trophy home

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event. The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). The award night celebrates the best of Television industry. It took place in-person after the virtual event of last year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Not just the celebs walking down the red carpet after taking all the precautions but also the list of winners' list caught everyone's attention.

Here's looking at all the winners at the Emmys 2021:

Actress in Drama: Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Actress in a Limited Series: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Directing for a Limited Series: Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)

Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Writing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, There Is No Line)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Writing for Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Writing for a Drama Series: Peter Morgan (The Crown)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series: Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series: Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Directing for a Drama Series: Jessica Hobbs (the Crown)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Directing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello (Hacks, There Is No Line)

Competition program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Writing for a Limited Series: Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Actor in a Limited Series: Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Actor in Drama: Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

