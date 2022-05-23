Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection: Marvel film earns $800m, second biggest earner after Spider-Man

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DRSTRANGEUPDATE Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection

Marvel Studios' latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been ruling the box office number all over the world. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, the film has performed exceptionally well in India and had crossed the Rs 100 crore club in the first week itself. Going by the numbers released by the studio, Doctor Strange 2 has earned more than $800 million. This is the second film behind Spider-Man: No Way Home in the pandemic era to achieve such a milestone. Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has earned $1.89 billion.

According to the studio estimates, Doctor Strange 2 earned $803.2 million after its box office collection on Sunday. The film has been on a spree to break records of other films. Earlier, it had crossed the box office collections of Daniel Craig's No Time to Die and Robert Pattinson's The Batman.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is the sequel to Doctor Strange (2016). The superhero films are based on Marvel Comics featuring the character Doctor Strange. It is the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film picks up as the eponymous neurosurgeon-turned-Avenger, played by Cumberbatch, casts a dangerous spell that forces him to travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary and alternate versions of himself.