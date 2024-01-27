"Any time Denis calls...", Zendaya is ready to reprise her role of Chani in Dune 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zendaya

Fans of Dune, gear up because Zendaya just hinted at the third part of the franchise. The multitalented actress just gave away a major revelation in a recent interview with Fandango. In the interview before the release of Dune 2, Zendaya mentioned that Dune's film is very easy to make and if required or possible, she would play the role of Chani in the instalment. When asked about the potential third part, "Would be down? I mean of course".

She further revealed that, "Any time Denis calls it’s a yes from me. I’m excited to see what happens. I started ‘Messiah’ and I was like, ‘Woah, I’m only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.’ It’s so much to take in, but there are no better hands with better care and love for it than Denis.”

For the unversed, Dune Part Two directed by Denis Villeneuve, stars Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson among others. The film did well at the box office and was received well by the netizens for the storyline and performance of the actors. Six Oscars were also won by it, including Best Original Score and greatest achievement in Film Editing.

Also Read: 'Desi John Wick...', Fans compare Dev Patel's role in Monkey Man with iconic character of Keanu Reeves

Also Read: 'That stunning villian': Netizens go berserk over Bobby Deol's first look in Suriya-starrer Kanguva | See pic