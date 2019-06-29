Saturday, June 29, 2019
     
Nick Jonas' Midway to release in India in November

Nick Jonas starrer Midway is a war drama about the US soldiers and pilots who changed the course of World War II.

New Delhi Published on: June 29, 2019 15:38 IST
Representative News Image

Nick Jonas in Midway 

Nick Jonas-starrer "Midway" will release in India on November 8. The film from the director of "Independence Day" and "The Patriot" Roland Emmerich, captures the true essence of leadership and triumph through the daunting tale of the Battle of Midway. 

PVR Pictures will release the film in India, read a statement. 

It also boasts a stellar line-up of stars, including Mandy Moore, Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Dennis Quaid and Aaron Eckhart.

"Midway" is a war drama about the US soldiers and pilots who changed the course of World War II during the Battle of Midway in June 1942. 

