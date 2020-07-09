Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Wondering what Katrina Kaif, sister Isabelle do 'all day every day?' Watch this video to find out

There are a lot of Bollywood duos that keep stealing our hearts every now and then. One amongst those is that of actress Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle. The two beautiful ladies share a great sisterly bond with each other and are often seen making appearances on each other's social media handles. And ever since the COVID-19 lockdown we have seen them together several times since they have been quarantining together. Katrina, who is quite an avid Instagram user on Wednesday shared yet another fun-filled video with her little sister and made us smile during these difficult times. Her latest video depicts how the two of them spending their quarantine together by indulging in various activities which not only includes the household chores but also some fun activities.

Taking to the application, the actress shared the video in which she along with her sister Isabelle can be seen having a lot of fun during the inevitable lockdown. They are seen indulging in workouts, house cleaning, twinning for the camera in white, waking up each other from their sleep, playing guitars and what not. Sounds fun, right? The video she shared was captioned, "All day every day. I think this is what u do with reels."

Have a look at the same here:

This isn't the first time we've seen them having fun together as sometime back Kat shared pictures with her sister and wrote, "We’re not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do #happyworldsiblingday @isakaif."

Katrina has been sharing posts about her quarantine activities quite frequently. Every now and then we have a photo or video from her that makes our day. From indulging in games to sharing throwback memories, Katrina has done it all. Have a look at some of her Insta-worthy posts here:

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in 'Bharat' co-starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, and Tabu. She is awaiting the release of her next which happens to be Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the film and it will also feature special appearances by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).

Sooryavanshis was previously slated to release in the month of March but got postponed due to the pandemic. It is being said that the film which marks Shetty's fourth film in the 'cop universe' will not hit theatres around Diwali. Next up, she has Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero action film in the pipeline. While for Isabelle, she will be making her debut with 'Kwatha' which features Aayush Sharma in the lead.

