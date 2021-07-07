Wednesday Wisdom by Vidyut Jammwal: Count 'rainbows' not 'thunderstorms'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYUT JAMMWAL Vidyut Jammwal

Action star Vidyut Jammwal shared some Wednesday wisdom on social media, saying he counts his "rainbows" and not "thunderstorms". Vidyut posted a picture on Instagram showing him standing on the road dressed in black cargo shorts and a full-sleeved shirt. He holds two umbrellas, and a rainbow can be seen in the backdrop.

"The sighting of a rainbow never fails to bring a smile on people's faces… Counting my rainbows, not my Thunderstorms," Vidyut captioned the image.

On the work front, Vidyut has just finished shooting for the action thriller "Sanak", which casts him opposite Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. "Sanak" marks Rukmini's Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Kanishk Varma, and also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia.

We may also see Vidyut doing some amazing Hollywood films in the future. The action star, who made his mark in Bollywood with his roles in the "Commando" series, "Khuda Haafiz", "Junglee" and "Force". has signed up with the reputed Hollywood talent management agency Wonder Street, known to represent international action heroes such as Tony Jaa, Michael Jaa White and Dolph Lundgren. Vidyut will be represented by Christine and Mark Holder.

"I'm excited to be associated with some of the hardest working people of Hollywood," Vidyut said, of his new association.

Vidyut has been interacting with several global action heroes over the past year, courtesy his chat segment "X-Rayed By Vidyut". The actor has also been promoting the Indian martial art form of Kalaripayattu.

-- with IANS inputs