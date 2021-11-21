Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIRATKOHLI Virat Kohli shares goofy picture with his 'rock' Anushka Sharma & leaves fans impressed

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable couples of the tinsel town. Every now and then, the two of them leave their fans impressed with either their social media posts or public appearances. Yet again, a similar incident happened when the star cricketer took to Instagram on Sunday morning treated his fans with an adorable picture with his wife. In the Instagram photo, the couple can be seen making cute facial expressions while twinning in white T-shirts.

For the caption, Virat chose to add a few words in praise of Anushka. He called her his "rock." Have a look at the same here:

Virat's post has brought a smile to everyone's faces. "How cute," a fan commented. "King with his Queen," another one wrote.

Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 in a close ceremony in Italy. Earlier this year in January, the two became parents to a baby girl Vamika. They have been hiding the face of their little girl every time they step out or share photos of her on social media.

On the professional front, Anushka's last film was Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.