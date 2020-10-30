VIDEO: Shilpa Shetty replaces eggs with flaxseed powder while baking banana bread

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALSHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty replaces eggs with flaxseed powder while baking banana bread

Shilpa Shetty on Thursday shared the recipe of her son Viaan's favourite banana bread with walnuts. The actress, who turned vegetarian a few months ago, used flaxseed powder mixed with water as a replacement for eggs while baking the bread. Shilpa took to her ified Instagram account on Thursday to share a video where she can be seen baking banana bread.

"Mom, can I have the yummy Banana Bread today? Requests like these are hard to refuse, especially when your kids love & relish the healthier options. Viaan's favourite Banana Bread with walnuts is an amazingly healthy cake, which is free from any kind of refined sugar or flour," Shilpa wrote in her Instagram post.

"If you're a complete vegetarian like me, you can even replace the eggs with 1 tbs of flaxseed powder mixed with 3 tbs of water acting as one egg replacement. This cake is high in fibre, keeps the kids full, and keeps processed foods at bay. The best part? It's a super quick & easy recipe. Do try this one out for your kids. They'll love it!" she added.

Health-conscious Shilpa always prefers adding a healthier twist to her regular food items. The actress recently shared a recipe of Ragi dosa.

"Today, we're making Ragi Dosa, which is an even healthier option for all those craving a filling snack. Our superfood ragi ensures that your meal is loaded with nutrients. Serve it with sambar and chutneys of your choice, and it makes for a filling & delicious meal. Which variations of your favourite foods have you tried and loved? Tell me in the comments," Shilpa had shared in an Instagram post ahead of World Food Day which falls on October 16.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage