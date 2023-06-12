Vicky Kaushal shares how Katrina Kaif plans his birthday, says 'Hum dono mein wo planner hai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Vicky Kaushal shares how Katrina plans his birthday

Vicky Kaushal is currently enjoying the triumph of his movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film featured Sara Ali Khan as the female lead. Prior to its theatrical release, the new on-screen duo engaged in a series of promotional activities, including an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. During the show, the actor shared details about his birthday celebration with his close friends and also revealed that his wife, Katrina Kaif, had planned the special day for him.

The Masaan actor opened up about his first birthday after getting married to Katrina Kaif. "Pichla saal wo pehla birthday tha, shaadi ke baad wala. Humne phir doston ke sath hi manaya. Uss group me ab Katrina bhi thi, toh hum sab ne saath me hi manaya (My first birthday since getting married was celebrated with friends the previous year. Katrina had joined the group, so we all celebrated together)," Vicky stated.

He further revealed that his wife Katrina plans his birthday. "Hum dono mein Katrina ‘planner’ hai. Itna mera dimag nahi chalta jitna wahan planning ho jati hai (Between the two of us, Katrina is the planner. I can't even begin to imagine the extent to which she plans)," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has Meghna Gulzar's "Sam Bahadur" in the works, which is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala. "Sam Bahadur" narrates the story of India's war hero and the first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in prominent roles. The film is set to release in theatres on December 1. There are speculations that the actor will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

