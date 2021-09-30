Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani vibing to Diljit Dosanjh's Lover is a mood | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJIT DOSANJH Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani

If you're a fan of Diljit Dosanjh and love listening to funky Punjabi pop by now you must be well versed with the singer's latest outing, Lover. The song from Diljit's album 'Moon Child Era' is topping charts with several reels being made on it. Joining the trend are Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. In a recent video, the duo was seen vibing to Lover.

Seemingly shot in a vanity van, the actors are seen enjoying every bit of the song as they dance and lip-sync to it. Diljit also shared the video on his verified Instagram account. "It’s Nobody’s Fault..It’s a Moonchild Era," he captioned the video. Take a look ab Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan video as they dance to 'Lover':

Talking about the buzz 'Lover' has created, Diljit says: "I think the pre-release buzz keeps getting bigger and better. Everyone has been making efforts to create their own reels on songs that we have announced so far, and it is overwhelming. I think we have successfully achieved the first step of the bigger picture we wanted to with this album."

The 'G.O.A.T' singer adds: "I am hoping that the response to the full album will be similar and everyone who loves me will love all the songs. This album is truly extremely close to me, and I am looking forward to seeing how everyone likes it."

Other songs from 'Moon Child Era' are - 'Black & White', 'Luna', 'Vibe', 'Champagne', 'Cali', 'Hoops', 'Void' and 'Da Crew'.

On the film front, Diljit is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Honsla Rakh with Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa. Speaking about Varun, he has recently finished shooting for "Bhediya". Directed by Amar Kaushik, the supernatural thriller also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. He will next be seen shooting for "Jugg Jugg Jeeyo", which stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Kiara, on the other hand, is looking to Bollywood movies like "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" and "Mr Lele".