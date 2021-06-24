Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan disclosed why he would never work with Akshay Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan disclosed why he will never work with Akshay Kumar

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are considered the most sought-after actors in the industry. Both the actors started their filmy career together in the early 1990s but the two haven’t shared screen space in many films. The closest they came to featuring in a film together was when Akshay had made a guest appearance in Dil To Pagal Hai which starred SRK along with Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. However, their fans still desire to see both the actors join hands for a film. When once Shah Rukh was asked why he and Akshay had not done films together SRK had said, "I don’t wake up as early as him."

A few years back in an interview with DNA Shah Rukh had said, “What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So, he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.”

Shah Rukh had said that if they indeed work together, they will never meet on the sets. “It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (We will never meet on the set). He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.”

Check out a behind-the-shoot from the sets of 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. SRK and Akshay can be seen playing cricket in the picture.

On the film's front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's directorial film Pathan. The film will mark SRK's return after a break of almost three years. It also stars Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, he recently announced that Bhumi Pednekar is set to star alongside him in Aanand L Rai's upcoming feature film "Rakshabandhan". He will also be seen in 'Bell Bottom', which was set to get a theatrical release on May 28, 2021 but was postponed and the new release date has not been announced yet. The film is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the forthcoming film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, and Adil Hussain in lead roles.