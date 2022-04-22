This Earth Day, here's looking at every time Shraddha Kapoor made us appreciate nature

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR Every time Shraddha Kapoor made us appreciate nature

Shraddha Kapoor's social media is filled with scenic backdrops that shout out loud about her love for nature. The actress has always been a keen caretaker of the environment as she has often spoken up for more eco-friendly measures in daily life.

Having said that, the sun is the brightest star in the universe and our gorgeous star, Shraddha is radiant in the morning sun rays. She wrote- "सूर्य शक्ति"

Last year on the Earth Day, the Aashiqui 2 actress shared a super aesthetic scenic view where she can be seen standing on the riverside and captioned it - “When we honour the earth, we honour ourselves.” ~ L. M Wilde #EarthDay #Throwback #Rishikesh clicked by Mommy"

Yet again Shraddha was seen capturing the vicinity of the beautiful environment in a frame as she wrote - "If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere. - Vincent Van Gogh"

And then comes the sun-kissed glam of the actress in a beautiful rising sun picture thanking 2019, with the caption - "Nostalgia, reflection, gratitude.... Love... Thank you 2019"

The actress shared a collage of photographs capturing the scenic view of different destinations that are just magnificent to look at, on Earth Day while she wished everyone in the caption writing -

"Mother Earth.... Giver of life. ~ May we all learn to love you. Happy Earth Day #EarthDay"

The kind actress has garnered immense love from her fans over the years, not just her for her acting skills but also for her consistent and genuine care for the planet and everyone around her.

On the work front, Shraddha has treated the audiences with amazing performances in a vast career span, like ABCD, Baaghi, Aashiqui 2 to name a few. Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor, releasing on March 8, 2023. The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood directed by Luv Ranjan. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir, for which her fans her supremely excited for.