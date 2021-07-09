Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOURAVADARSH The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav returns in 'Hostel Daze' second season, teaser dropped

A teaser of the upcoming second season of the web series "Hostel Daze" was released on Thursday. The new season is slated to release on July 23. "The White Tiger" actor Adarsh Gourav, who essays starring role, shared the teaser on Instagram on Thursday evening and wrote: "End-sem mein toh lag gayi, but nothing can stop us from coming back to the hostel! #HostelDazeOnPrime Season 2 out on July 23!"

"Hostel Daze Season 2" brings back Adarsh with Ahsaas Channa, Ayushi Gupta, Luv Vispute, Nikhil Vijay and Shubham Gaur in key roles.

Taking the narrative of four naive and vulnerable wingmates (Ankit, Chirag, Jaat and Jhantoo) forward in the second season, this series is all about their adventures inside an engineering hostel in India. "Hostel Daze Season 2" is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 23.

Meanwhile, Gourav rose to fame as the lead star of the Oscar-nominated film "The White Tiger." The film also starred Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. Gourav played 'Balram Halwai' in "The White Tiger", a role that fetched him a nomination alongside names such as Hollywood actors Anthony Hopkins, the late Chadwick Boseman, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen and Tahar Rahim at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards.

Based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name, earned writer-director Ramin Bahrani a nomination for the 'Best Adapted Screenplay' category at the upcoming Oscars as well as the recent BAFTAs.