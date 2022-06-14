DYK The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti was in Aamir Khan's film Mann? Netizens dig old video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUMONA CHAKRAVARTI Sumona Chakravarti

Television actress Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of several popular sitcoms including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Jamai Raja, Comedy Nights With Kapil, Ek Thhi Naayka and others. She became a household name after her stint in The Kapil Sharma Show as Bhuri. But very few people know that before making her mark in the television industry, 10-year-old Sumona made her acting gig in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala's Bollywood film Mann. Netizens took to social media platforms and shared a video of Sumona in which she can be seen explaining the meaning of love to another kid. Several fans were confused and bombarded the comments section asking, "Is this Sumona Chakravarti?" Confirming her presence in the film, Sumona shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Since everyone's asking if it's me." She added, "Yup."

In another Instagram story, Sumona added a monkey emoji and wrote: "I was a kid yaar."

Indeed, Sumona Chakravarti looked cute as a button in the viral video. Directed by Indra Kumar, ‘Mann’ also starred Anil Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore in pivotal roles.

Watch the viral video featuring Sumona below:

In 2017, When Manisha Koirala had graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her film Dear Maya, Sumona had expressed her happiness. Sharing a picture from her film, she had shared, "I was happy to see Manisha Koirala. I was 11 or 12 years when Mann was shot, and it was a fun experience. And we don’t even realise how time flies. When I met her on the sets after so many years again, I showed her a snap from the movie and she was thrilled. She even asked me to share the pictures."

Meanwhile, rumors were rife that Sumona Chakravarti is all set to tie the knot with actor Samrat Mukerji, who is the brother of Sharbani Mukherjee's brother and Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanisha and Ayan Mukerji's cousin. However, putting an end to the rumours, Sumona told ETimes, "Oh, God! These are old 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish. Frankly, no comments, I don't like to talk about my personal life. If ever there's any development, you all will get to know about it. I shall announce it."

She added, "He's a friend. That’s about it. I don’t speak to the media about my friends or family and I want to keep it that way." When asked about her wedding, Sumona replied, "I think I have answered your question."

