Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana will leave you wanting for more in first teaser of The Grey Part Of Blue

After hearing the voice of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, the fans were eagerly waiting for his daughter Suhana Khan’s debut in acting. Well now, the wait is over as the teaser of her first short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue has finally been released by the makers and the video is taking over the internet. The 50-second teaser shows various shots of Suhana without any dialogue but with soft music playing in the background.

The writer and director, Theodore Gimeno took to Instagram to share the teaser and captioned it as, "Dear all - Here I present for the first time some of the visuals for my upcoming short film The Grey Part of Blue’. The film itself is basically complete but I am not yet sure of the date of release, so stay tuned for that. I want to thank all of you for the continued support this past year, it’s truly been surreal. Until then, I hope you enjoy this little teaser! Love, Theodore Gimeno (Original Music by @olsdavis) #thegreypartofblue."

Previously, two posters were also shared by the makers on social media. Have a look:

In an interview with Hindustan Times, SRK said, “Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying.”

Suhana, who is Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s second daughter is pursuing film studies in New York.