Tabu to recreate Vidya Balan's song Ami Je Tomar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, shoot begins in jaipur

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiya not just ruled the limelight for brilliant performances but viewers loved the songs in the film as well. Especially, Vidya’s performance on the song Ami Je Tomar impressed many. Now that the sequel to 2007 blockbuster film is about to go on floors, it is reported that the song will be recreated in the film and Tabu will be seen dancing on it. The actress has left for Jaipur today to begin shooting the film which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the makers are recreating two songs from the original film, Hare Ram Hare Ram and Mere Dholna Sun… Ami Je Tomar.

A source close to the film told the portal, “In the recreated version, we will see Tabu performing on the same number. She’s really excited and looking forward to it. Like the original, the music of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 too will be a chartbuster.” Bhool Bhulaiya 2 will be Tabu’s second horror-comedy. She was earlier seen as Anna Mathew, a ghost whisperer, in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again.

The cast and crew will shoot the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur for 10 days and then will head to Lucknow for second schedule. The source added, “Anees (director Anees Bazmee) and his team checked out a lot of havelis before zeroing in on this one. The second schedule is expected to wrap up by mid-April. A small portion will be shot in Mumbai at a later date.”

Earlier, while announcing his next film, Kartik Aaryan had shared a few posters of the film. Later, he also shared a photo will his leading lady Kiara Advani as they posed with the clapboard of the film. Check out the photos here-

Other than, Tabu, Kartik and Kiara, Bhool Bhulaiyaa will also stars Rajpal Yadav. He played the role of Natwar aka Chhote Pandit in the first film. However, he won’t be reprising his role in the sequel.

