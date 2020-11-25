Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEEPANNU Taapsee Pannu's reply to a troll who called her 'faltu heroine' is savage

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is known for her social media humor and presence and yet again a similar incident happened with her when a user referred to her as 'faltu heroine.' The actress who is popular for her impeccable performances gave it back to the troller in the best way possible. Not just she gave him a befitting reply but also shared screenshots of all such messages on Instagram. The man in the message tells, "Tujhe acting to aati nahi utha utha ke movie karti hai."

The 'Pink' actress gave it back to him and wrote, "Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye." This did not ended here as he kept on pressing her to which she replied, "O hooooo. Very persistent you are. 4-5 baar aur likho please toh shayad maan jau."

Have a look at the chat here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu's reply to a troll who called her 'faltu heroine' is savage

On the professional front, she was last seen in Anubhav Sinha directorial 'Thappad.'

She recently completed the shooting of Rashmi Rocket in which she will be seen playing the role of an athlete. After this, she is now shooting for 'Loop Lapeta' the announcement of which she made on Instagram on Tuesday. She wrote alongside her picture, "The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done , now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers. The best unwinding I could’ve asked for ! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta."

Apart from these, she has other films in the pipeline including Shabash Mithu, Haseen Dillruba.