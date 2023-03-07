Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad plan traditional wedding ceremony after court marriage

Follow us on Image Source : FAHAD AHMAD INSTAGRAM Swara Bhasker plans traditional wedding ceremony after court marriage

Actress Swara Bhasker, who married political activist Fahad Ahmad in court last month, is set to marry him in a traditional marriage ceremony in Delhi.

The wedding invitation for Swara Bhasker has gained widespread attention on social media, and many people have praised the designers and illustrators of the artwork. The elegant invitation card, designed by Prateeq and brought to life by the gifted artist Anupam Arunachalam, reveals that the celebrations would be held in Delhi, where the couple first met in January 2020.

The wedding card also reveals that the ceremony will take place in March with only their close friends and family in attendance. Prateeq and Anupam published a collection of images of the wedding card in a combined Instagram post. The description of the joint post reveals that Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad had certain thoughts in mind while designing the invitation.

They wanted it to tell the tale of their first encounter, which took place during a "citizen protest," of their favorite times spent in Bombay, especially on the famous Marine Drive, of their mutual love of movies, and of their treasured cat, Ghalib.

Additionally, the couple stated in their wedding invitation that throughout their darkest moments, they discovered light, started to see one another through new eyes, and discovered love in "times of hate." They continued that while there is worry, doubt, and fear, there is also faith, trust, and hope.

After concealing their wedding for more than a month, the couple made it public in February. Bhasker posted several pictures on social media, giving viewers a peek into her romance and wedding. She also posted a video montage of her love story.

