Sushmita Sen's birthday wish for boyfriend Rohman Shawl is all mush: My rohmance with life

Sushmita Sen with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl turned a year older on Saturday and the actress shared a special birthday post for him on Instagram. She wrote a long mushy note for Rohman, who she has been dating for quite some time now.

Sharing a couple of unseen photos, former Miss Universe wrote, "Happpyyyyyy Birthday my Babushhhh May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given!!! I am soooooo proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!! You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & always To your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthdayboy @rohmanshawl #duggadugga #jaanmeri #roohmate #love #kisses #happiness #us I LOVE YOU!!!!!"

Some of the pictures are from the vacay which the duo went along with Renee and Alisah, Sushmita's daughters.

Sushmita is vocal about her love for boyfriend Rohman. The former actress never attempted to hide her relationship from prying eyes of media. Sushmita and Rohman keep their love flowing on Instagram. They often share love-filled photos and posts about each other on social media, making their followers go 'awww'.

Sushmita, during one of the interviews, revealed that she met Rohman on Instagram and since then the two have been inseparable. "And, that was it when I met this person, I felt I had known him my whole life. It was that simple," she had said.