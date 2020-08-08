Sushant's sister shares photo of California billboard demanding justice, Ankita participates in #Warriors4SSR

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant's sister shares photo of California billboard demanding justice, Ankita participate in #Warriors4SSR

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking demise, his fans all over the world have been demanding justice and sharing posts on social media. The case gained momentum ever since his father files an FIR against his son's then-current girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty who on August 7 appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning. People have been sharing pictures and videos with the hashtag #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput and now it seems that the trend has also taken over the US. Taking to her handle, the 'Kai Po Che' actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who has been actively tweeting shared a video and photo of a billboard in California showcasing her brother's photo along with the same hashtag.

She tweeted, "Bhai’s Billboard in California...It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a worldwide movement. #warriors4ssr." Her another post was a video of the same alongwith a caption reading, "You are beating in our hearts #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus #ssrinourhearts."

Bhai’s Billboard in California...It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a world wide movement. #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #worldforsushant @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/LngjJfsV4E — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 7, 2020

Not only this, she even joined an online protest with the name #Warriors4SSR on social media. Not just her, even the late actor's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a picture of his mother and wrote, "Believe you are together!"

Believe you are together! pic.twitter.com/p9dPnjDp4U — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 7, 2020

Even Subramanian Swamy became part of the same and shared his photo along with the hashtag.

Sushant’s niece, Mallika Singh, wrote in the comments, "May we all have the strength to keep going."

Talking about the protest, it was initiated by Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, lawyer of former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy who previously held #Candle4SSR protest that draw massive attention from people across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Speaking to HT, Bhandari previously said, "We request his fans and well-wishers to light a candle at 8 pm. Wear black bands on their forehead. You can also hold a placard or poster. People are worried, getting restless and angry, more so after the actor’s family lodged an FIR. We receive so many messages every day. To channel out their sentiment, I thought of starting this peaceful protest movement."

