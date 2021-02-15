Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta pens emotional note; says 'Please come back'

It's been 8 months since the Bollywood Industry lost one of its most talented and loved stars, Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2021. The entire country was in a state of shock after the actor's death. Sushant was found dead at his house in Mumbai. The actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti keeps remembering him. She shares his pictures, old videos and writes posts dedicated to him. Once again on Monday, Shweta got emotional as she recalled her brother's smile and wanted him to come back to her. She penned a heartbreaking note.

Shweta took to her Instagram shared a throwback picture of the actor in which he could be seen smiling. Shweta penned her heart out, she wrote, "Kahan chala gaya baby?? Just come back... it has been 8 months...haven’t seen you or heard from you.... Please, come back!!"

On Sushant's birth anniversary on January 21, the actor's California-based sister had announced a fund named after him.

"I am happy to announce that on the 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You. #SushantDay," Shweta had posted on Instagram.

Bollywood actor Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year. The case is still under investigation. On June 14, 2020, Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his duplex rented flat in a posh building in Bandra, triggering a massive furor in Bollywood and political circles. While his death probe was taken over from Mumbai Police by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and NCB are investigating the financial and narcotics angles.