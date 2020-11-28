Sushant Singh Rajput fans troll 'happy' Ankita Lokhande: You have forgotten him

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUSHI_ANKY_ Sushant Singh Rajput fans troll 'happy' Ankita Lokhande

Actress Ankita Lokhande often took to social media to lend support to the family of her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in June this year. However, on Saturday, many fans of the late actor found reasons to troll Ankita. They have alleged that Ankita has moved on in life and is no longer interested in justice for Sushant. Ankita recently shared a happy video of herself on Instagram. While some fans left heart emojis in the comments section, others targeted her.

One wrote: "Bhul gaye ho aap sushant sir ko (you have forgotten Sushant)." Another wrote: "Aap sushant sir ko yad nahi karte ho (you don't remember Sushant)." Ankita doesn't seem to be affected by the negative comments as she has been sharing more happy photos of her on Instagram.

Still, one commented: "Tum roz pix upload karo, Hum roz tumko sushant ki yaad dilayenge #shame (you upload new photos every day, and we will remind you of Sushant every day)." Ankita captioned her latest pic: "I may not be perfect but I'm always me."

A few days ago, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had sgared an emotional post and said that she is not able to move on from her brother's death. She thanked Sushant's fans for their constant support on the journey to seek justice for him. "I have gone through a lot of pain and still going through a lot. The time I feel I am allowed to live a normal regular life, some or the other pain surfaces. The process of healing is slow and needs patience. If I keep scratching my wound and looking if it has healed, it only makes it worse!

The brother I have lost, I have spent every second of my growing up days with. He was an integral part of me. We were complete together. Now he is no more and it will take time for me to realise it and live with it," she wrote in the note.

She continued: "But I know one thing for sure and that is God is there and he never gives up on his true devotees. He knows that there are so many aching hearts and he will make sure the truth shines forth. Believe in him and his grace. Stay united and please don't fight with each other. When we pray, we purify our hearts and make space for God to express."

"God is nothing but love, kindness and compassion. Having said that, it doesn't mean we stop raising our voice for justice but we do it with utmost dignity and perseverance. We soon run out of energy if we are aggressive, but somebody who is established in faith and patience never gives up and is there for the long run. This is what I expect from my extended family," she added.

"You guys don't know how much you all mean to me. The love and support we have received as a family had reclaimed my faith in humanity and divinity. I pray to the Almighty that he leads us to truth and light," Shweta concluded. She shared the post with a caption: "Note for my extended family. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput"

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation. The investigation is still on.

(With IANS inputs)

