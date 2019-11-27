Sunny Deol wishes son Karan on his birthday with a heart-warming throwback photo

Sunny Deol shares a throwback photo with son Karan Deol

Actor-cum-politician Sunny Deol showered love and blessings on son Karan Deol on his birthday. Sharing a throwback photo of himself along with Karan, he wrote, ''Happy Birthday My Son #love #strength #blessings''. In the picture, Sunny is tightly embracing Karan as the duo smile from ear to ear. Have a look at the photo below:

Karan made his Bollywood debut this year with Sunny Deol directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The romantic movie also featured Sahher Bambba as female lead. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was shot in picturesque locations of Spiti & Lahaul valley. The movie received lukewarm response from audience and critics alike, hence, it tanked at the box office.

