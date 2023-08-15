Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and The Archies co-stars serve Independence Day feast at a restaurant, See pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Archies co-stars serve Independence Day feast at a restaurant

On the occasion of Independence Day, The Archies co-stars Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor along with Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja posed together at the restaurant where serving.

The team were all decked in white and donned their brightest smiles. They were spotted serving food to people at the Independence Day Celebrations. Several pictures shared by the restaurant’s Instagram page have gone viral now.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMThe Archies co-stars serve Independence Day feast

Meanwhile, the makers recently released the teaser of the film The Archies. The clip has shown the fictional hilly town in India called Riverdale. The story is set in 1964 and tells the story of friendship, freedom, love, and heartbreaks. One gets to see a glimpse of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and the rest of the cast dancing and enjoying each other’s company with a peppy number in the background.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. It is an adaptation of the popular The Archies comic series and is slated to release on OTT platform Netflix on November 24.

When asked about the trolling, Zoya had earlier shared in an interview with Mid-day that of late, every film gets trolled. “I don’t know if [the trolling] is about my films. It’s about all films now. Everyone gets trolled!” Speaking about the teen drama, director Zoya Akhtar had earlier shared, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous."

Latest Entertainment News