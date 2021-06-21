Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AALIM HAKIM SS Rajamouli's RRR update: Ram Charan, Jr NTR resume shooting post lockdown 2.0

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is expected to break box office records like never before. Ram Charan treated fans with an exciting surprise as he announced that the team has resumed the shoot from today in Hyderabad. The crew and cast members are set to begin shooting for the film as the government in Telangana eased lockdown restrictions.

Mumbai-based celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has headed to Hyderabad to set the actor's look for the film. Sharing a photo of himself and Ram Charan, he wrote, “Today In Hyderabad, Lockdown 2.0 is lifted and the movies have resumed their shoots.. Starting my day with a Haircut for Superstar Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for the Movie #RRR directed by everyone’s favourite @ssrajamouli Sir.”

Ram Charan took to his Instagram stories to share the update. He shared a picture of himself as Alluri Sitarama Raju with Aalim Hakim. Flaunting his signature moustache from the film, he wrote, “RRR begins post lockdown 2.0 (sic).”

For the unversed, RRR is set against the backdrop of the independence era. The period drama centres around the life of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. It is predominantly shot in Telugu and Tamil. However, the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be made available on ZEE5, Netflix will stream the Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions of RRR. DVV Dannayya is bankrolling the project under the DVV Entertainments banner. The film features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.